Kerala's Health Minister KK Shailaja is being showered with praises after she helped save the life of a newborn baby who suffered heart problems. The minister came to know about the baby's condition after her uncle Jiyas Madasseri took to Facebook to seek help.

"Dear Teacher, I am writing this because I am unable to find another option. My younger sister delivered a baby girl this morning, but unfortunately, the baby has some problems with her heart valves," said Jiyas Madasseri's post made at 7.40 pm.

In his post, Jiyas asked the health minister to intervene in the matter and help them. "We have shifted the baby from Edakkara village of Malappuram district to KIMS Al Shifa Hospital in Perinthalmanna. After conducting a series of tests the doctors have asked us to take the baby to Amrita Institue of Medical Sciences in Kochi or Sree Chithira Thirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram. But when contacted, the hospital authorities said that there are no beds available. If not shifted to the mentioned hospitals the baby's life will be in danger. I request you to kindly intervene in this matter and help us find a solution for this," read the post.

Shailaja responded to the post within two hours and said that she has taken all the necessary steps to help the baby. She said that the baby's treatment will be taken care of by the government under its 'Hridyam' programme, an initiative to support children with congenital heart disease.

"After seeing your comment, Health Department director and coordinator of Hridayam project were asked to submit a report. Hridyam project will cover the child's medical expenses. Arrangements have been made for her surgery at Lisie Hospital, Ernakulam. An ambulance has left from Edappal to Perinthalmanna hospital. We will shift the child to the hospital tonight itself," read the comment by Shailaja.