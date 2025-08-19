In an unusual incident, the Kerala High Court's Chamber 1 experienced an unexpected disruption when an Asian Palm Civet, locally known as the toddy cat or musang, made its presence known in a rather pungent manner. This event unfolded during a morning session presided over by Chief Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar. As the session commenced, a strong and unpleasant odor began to fill the air-conditioned courtroom. Despite the Chief Justice's initial attempts to continue with the proceedings, the intensity of the smell soon became unbearable, leading to an adjournment.

The court's cleaning staff were promptly called into action to identify and rectify the source of the odor. Upon investigation, officials suspected that the source of the stench was a civet cat that had managed to infiltrate the courtroom through the air-conditioning vents. The animal had apparently taken refuge between the ceiling and the roof, a common behavior for this nocturnal mammal. Known for its potent urine, the civet cat often makes its presence felt in enclosed spaces, causing significant disturbances.

The Asian Palm Civet is a nocturnal creature typically found near palm groves and fruit-bearing trees. In Kerala, it is frequently spotted in old buildings, such as tiled heritage houses, where it seeks shelter under roof structures. Although the civet is harmless and primarily frugivorous, its movements and strong odor can create a considerable nuisance in human habitats.

This incident at the is not an isolated one. It mirrors similar complaints from some of Kerala's top political figures. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has previously expressed his frustration with civet cats at his official residence in Thiruvananthapuram. He reported that the animals disturbed his sleep by scampering across the tiled roof at night and that their urination often ruined his clothes. Similarly, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan has faced the same issue at his official residence, another old mansion in the capital.

Despite the nuisance they cause in urban areas, wildlife enthusiasts caution against dismissing the importance of civet cats. These animals are under threat of extinction and play a crucial role in forest ecosystems, particularly in seed dispersal. Their presence, while troublesome in cities, is vital for maintaining ecological balance in their natural habitats.

The disruption at the Kerala High Court is a reminder of the ongoing challenges posed by wildlife in urban settings. As cities expand and encroach upon natural habitats, encounters between humans and wildlife are becoming increasingly common. This incident highlights the need for effective strategies to manage such interactions, ensuring the safety and comfort of both humans and animals.

