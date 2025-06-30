In a significant move for Kerala's law enforcement, Ravadha Chandrasekhar has been appointed as the new State Police Chief (SPC). This decision was finalized during a specially convened online cabinet meeting on Monday morning, led by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Chandrasekhar, an IPS officer from the 1991 batch, hails from Andhra Pradesh and has been on central deputation for the past 15 years, most recently serving in a pivotal role at the Intelligence Bureau in Delhi.

The appointment has been the subject of much speculation following Chandrasekhar's recent meeting with Chief Minister Vijayan. This meeting sparked rumors about his potential return to Kerala, which have now been confirmed with his new role as the state's top cop. Chandrasekhar's career path is quite remarkable, as he initially aspired to become a doctor. However, under the guidance of his agriculturist father, he chose to pursue a career in civil services. After completing his studies in agriculture, he successfully cleared the civil services examination and began his policing career as an Assistant Superintendent of Police in Thalassery, Kannur.

Chandrasekhar's early years in the police force were marked by controversy. In 1994, while serving in Kannur, he led a police operation at Kuthuparambu to disperse a protest organized by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)]. The operation resulted in the deaths of five DYFI activists who were demonstrating against the then state Minister M.V. Raghavan. This incident left a lasting impact on Kerala's political discourse, particularly due to Raghavan's tumultuous relationship with the CPI(M).

Chandrasekhar's Career

M.V. Raghavan, once a prominent leader within the CPI(M) and a mentor to the current Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was expelled from the party in 1985. His expulsion followed his attempts to forge alliances with the Indian Union Muslim League and the Kerala Congress. Subsequently, Raghavan founded his own political party and aligned with the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). Since then, the CPI(M) has consistently invoked the Kuthuparambu firing incident to rally its base and target the Congress, especially the K. Karunakaran-led government that was in power at the time.

Upon his appointment, Chandrasekhar expressed his delight and honor at taking over the role of State Police Chief. With just a year left before his retirement, he now assumes the top position in the state's police hierarchy, superseding Nithin Agarwal, who is the seniormost IPS officer in Kerala. Chandrasekhar's appointment comes at a crucial time for Kerala, as the state continues to grapple with various law and order challenges. His extensive experience at the national level, particularly in intelligence, is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the state's policing strategies.

His tenure at the Intelligence Bureau has equipped him with a deep understanding of national security issues, which will be invaluable in addressing the complex security landscape of Kerala. The Kuthuparambu incident, which marked a significant chapter in Chandrasekhar's early career, continues to resonate in Kerala's political and social spheres. The firing incident not only shaped the political narrative of the time but also highlighted the delicate balance between maintaining law and order and respecting democratic protests.