Sridevi's death under mysterious circumstances in a Dubai hotel room on February 24 last year, had given rise to many conspiracy theories which suggested that the actress could've been murdered and not died due to accidental drowning. Citing circumstantial evidence, Kerala Jail DGP Rishiraj Singh had claimed that Sridevi's death was not an accident but a cold-blooded murder.

However, Boney Kapoor has called Rishiraj Singh's claims as 'stupid' and said that such stories keep surfacing every now and then.

"I don't want to react to such stupid stories. There is no need to react because such stupid stories keep coming. Basically, this is somebody's figment of imagination," Boney Kapoor was quoted as saying by in.com.

Sridevi had died on February 24 last year in Dubai. The legendary actress was attending a family wedding, where her body was recovered from the bathroom of her hotel room.

Her death remained in news for a long time due to the mysterious circumstances in which her body was found. A lot of speculations of foul play were also made, but eventually, it was declared that Sridevi died due to accidental drowning.