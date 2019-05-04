It has been more than a year now that Sridevi passed away, but her husband Boney Kapoor still has not been able to cope up with the loss. Boney recently appeared on Komal Nahta's chat show where the film-maker broke down when asked if there is a moment when he could forget Sridevi.

A teaser of the episode is out in which the host is seen asking him if there is a moment in which he does not miss his wife, and Boney with a broken voice and teary eyes says "it is impossible".

When asked about making some wrong financial decisions in life, Boney said that if someone has his wife's support, he can fight anything.

"There has to be someone who understands that I haven't used my money for a wrong purpose. I haven't lost it in a gamble or a race and I am aware of my mistake. In this case, if you do not have support at home, support from wife, with that support you can fight anything," he said.

Sridevi had died on February 24 last year in Dubai. The legendary actress was attending a family wedding, where her body was recovered from the bathroom of her hotel room.

Her death remained in news for a long time due to the mysterious circumstances in which her body was found. A lot of speculations of foul play were also made, but eventually, it was declared that Sridevi died due to accidental drowning.

Watch the video below: