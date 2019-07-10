Rishiraj Singh, an IPS officer from the Kerala cadre, has sensationally suggested that the death of popular Bollywood actress Sridevi could not have been an accident.

The IPS officer made the claim in his recent column in Kerala Koumudi. In the write-up, Rishiraj Singh details the inputs given by late forensic expert Dr Umadathan regarding Sridevi's mysterious death.

"Dr Umadathan has played a crucial role in solving several cases. It was due to my curiosity that I asked Umadathan about the death of Sridevi. Umadathan told me that the chances of an accident are pretty low in this case, and he made it clear that Sridevi's death could be a murder. Even though a person has drunk heavily, he or she will not drown in just one-feet water. Without any external force, no one will die in a bathtub due to drowning," wrote Rishiraj Singh.

A report published in UNI India reveals that Dr Umadathan has helped the Kerala Police solve several sensational murder cases and crimes.

Dr Umadathan died last Wednesday in a private hospital in Kerala. In his career, Umadathan worked as a professor at Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Thrissur Medical Colleges. He also served as a medico-legal consultant with the Libyan Government.

In his career, Umadathan wrote several books that include 'Science in the Detection of Crime', 'Investigation of Unnatural Death'; 'Practical Forensic Medicine', 'Forensic Medicine for the Police', Indiablooms reports.

His book in Malayalam, 'Oru Police Surgeonte Ormakkurippukal' (Memoirs of a police surgeon), is widely considered as a reference book for forensic surgeons in Kerala.

On February 24, 2018, Sridevi was found dead in the bathroom of Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel in Dubai.