Kerala CM sending people to hurt me physically, alleges governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Amid ongoing political differences between the Kerala government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the special convoy of the governor was attacked on Monday by protestors including workers of the Student Federation of India (SFI).

The attack on the governor's convoy was unexpected, and it literally pulled state security machinery into a state of shock.

Serious allegations raised by Kerala Governor

Meanwhile, Governor Khan reacted to the incident and stated that Pinarayi Vijayan, the state's chief minister, is conspiring against him.

Khan added that Vijayan had sent these protestors to physically attack him.

"It is the CM, he is conspiring and he is sending these people to hurt me physically. The constitution seems to be collapsing. The collapse of the constitutional machinery cannot be allowed," said Khan.

Khan added that he had previously received credible information regarding Vijayan's manipulation to unleash violence against him.

The governor further pointed out that he has written to Vijayan to ensure his safety, but has not received any response from the home ministry.

"Today the 'gundas' are trying to rule the roads of Thiruvananthapuram. When they came, I stopped my car and I got down (from my car). Why have they fled? What have I done?" said Khan.

He added: "Because I do not wish to be pressurised by their tactics, therefore they are trying to threaten me. They are trying to scare me. I am not the person to take things lightly."

These allegations from the governor came amid a bitter standoff between him and the state government on several issues, which include the farm laws and the Sabarimala temple entry.

Moreover, the governor has several times been very vocal on his stand against the government, which has irked the ruling CPI(M) and its allies.

Pinarayi Vijayan's Nava Kerala Yathra continues

Meanwhile, Pinarayi Vijayan is continuing his "Nava Kerala Yathra'' across the state, a political explanation journey he is carrying out before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

However, opposition parties claim that Pinarayi Vijayan's journey across the state is nothing but a luxurious trip which is being carried by the CM along with his cabinet members.

Earlier, several opposition leaders had criticized Vijayan for buying a new bus to carry out this journey. They claimed that the bus is equipped with all the luxury amenities including a lift for the chief minister to get in and out of the vehicle.

A few days back, workers of Democratic Youth Front of India (DYFI) attacked Youth Congress Protestors who blocked the convoy of the chief minister. Video clips released at that time revealed that DYFI workers even entered the police jeep to manhandle youth congress protestors.

Pinarayi Vijayan, however, seems unflinching amid all these developments, and he is steadily continuing with his Nava Kerala Yathra which has now reached the southern part of the state.