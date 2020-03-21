American music legend Kenny Rogers died at the age of 81 at his home. The singer who made country music popular in 70s and 80s died of natural causes.

The statement on Twitter read: "The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25 PM at the age of 81."

"Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family," the statement added.

The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family. https://t.co/adxAgiMW2s pic.twitter.com/nggWiiotMT — Kenny Rogers (@_KennyRogers) March 21, 2020

Sold more than 160 million records

Rogers released 65 albums and sold more than 160 million records as per reports.

Known for his husky voice, Rogers had a career that spanned over several decades, won three Grammy awards, BBC reported. His popular hits were 'The Gambler' and 'Lady' and The Gambler won him a Grammy in 1980. The 'The Gambler' song became so popular that it influenced several TV shows with Rogers as the lead character.

CMA remembers Kenny

Expressing grief over Kenny's death, the Country Music Association in a tweet said " Country Music has lost the great Kenny Rogers, who has forever left a mark on Country Music's history. His family and friends are in our thoughts during this difficult time.

Country music is a style of modern music from the rural South of the US. This is a blend of ballads and dance tunes traditionally performed on fiddle, banjo, piano, and pedal steel piano.

Country Music has lost the great Kenny Rogers, who has forever left a mark on Country Music's history. His family and friends are in our thoughts during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/tKPXUXU2kp — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) March 21, 2020

Acting career

Rogers performed as an actor, too. His 1982 film Six Pack, in which he played a race-car driver, was successful at the U.S. box office, while TV shows such as The Gambler Show, Christmas in America, and Coward of the Country based on his hit songs received top ratings.

He was also the host & narrator for the historical A&E show The Real West.