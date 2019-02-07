Kendall Jenner seems to have had enough of online haters. Reportedly the reality star turned supermodel opens up about the struggle of dealing with online trolls who say 'hurtful things'.

'I have cried endlessly for days because of things people have said to me, and I've had to become stronger through it,' the 23-year-old told Allure.

'You also just have to live your life and not pay attention to It'.

"I think it can get pretty unhealthy if you really are deep in it and paying attention to it all the time. I think that that's what can really mess you up," Kendall explained.

"I was feeling good about myself, and then when people say mean things I'm like."

"I know I have a zit. I know I'm breaking out. You guys don't have to keep pointing it out. I obviously see that, but let me live."'

Apparently, Kendall also dished about which of her famous sisters - Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, or Kylie - has the best skincare routine.

"I honestly might need to take credit for this one, only because they haven't really struggled with breakouts," she gushed.

"Khloe did a little bit when she was really young, and then Rob a bit when he was really young but he's not my sister (laughs)."

"They all have beautiful skin. So I will talk myself up and say that I might be the [skin-care] master in the family," she concluded.

Kendall Jenner recently took to social media to show off her latest look. Bangs. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star showed off the divisive look as she asked for opinions from her fans. Showing off bangs online is not the smartest way to address the haters as it only fuels online trolls and haters as the look is considered fairly divisive. Some like it while others hate it. But we have to say that Kendall Jenner was pulling it off. And we hope she deals with haters in a fitting manner.