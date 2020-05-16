Kendall Jenner took to Instagram to instil some hope in people during the coronavirus pandemic.The reality TV star posted a video of herself on the social media platform. In the clip, Kendall speaks out about mental health during the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kendall Jenner goes on to say that in these difficult times, she wanted to let people know that they are not alone. And so, she goes on to announce that she has joined the "How are you really feeling challenge."

Kendall captioned her post: How are you, really? I am proud to stand with @kennethcolereal and The Mental Health Coalition, to end the stigma against mental health conditions.

Her caption went on to say that it was important, now more than ever, that we come together to promote acceptance and inspire hope.

It added that together, and only together, can we make a difference in millions of lives. Please join me, and share how you are, really.

Kendall went on to nominate her friends Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber and Kim Kardashian for the challenge. You can check out the video here: