Kendall Jenner seems to be laying low during the Coronavirus pandemic. But that doesn't mean we can't take a look back at some of her hottest snaps.

This post in particular is tastefully taken. Kendall is topless and looks gorgeous in the black and white snap. She accessorised her look with what appears to be a pearl necklace.

The post includes a bunch of snaps in which seem to prove why Kendall is one of the most sought after models in the world.

Reportedly, Kendall Jenner recently featured in a star-studded ad campaign for the Giambattista Valli collaboration with H&M.

'I love the dramatic yet accessible silhouettes; they make me feel powerful and effortless, which is what being fabulous is all about, in my opinion,' Kendall gushed of the collection to Harper's Bazaar. 'It's also the personal touches throughout the collection that make me really connect to the pieces. It's like wearing a little piece of Giamba himself,' she added.

Kendall has proved before that when it comes to business and fashion, she is not shy in shedding her clothes. The model has used her reality TV fame to carve out a successful career as a model. But it looks like Kendall isn't content with just modelling. The Kardashian clan is known for their business sense. Kendall shares her Kendall + Kylie clothing line with her sister, Kylie. You can check out the pic here: