Okay, so Kendall Jenner can't seem to keep her hands off her new beau.

Reportedly the Victoria's Secret model cosied up to her date at Cipriani in New York and the 23-year-old runway beauty simply couldn't keep her hands off the NBA player as they sat tucked away in a corner of the restaurant.

Apparently, Kendall was super affectionate with the Melbourne, Australia born star, with her arm draped around his shoulders.

Reportedly Kendall and Ben have been dating on and off since May and the model even coyly confirmed their romance on The Ellen Show. During the interview Kendall also quashed rumours that sister Kylie, is pregnant with baby number two. Kendall denied her younger sister is pregnant, telling Ellen: 'No, she's not, I think she was just like, we are looking good and are really into each other and like maybe baby #2 is like gonna happen.'

'They're practising, right? Is that what you call it?' Kendall added.

When Ellen asked why she would post something like that, Kendall said she didn't know, adding, 'She's really interesting.'

Kendall Jenner is super busy herself, so is good that she is finding time for some romance. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star was also reportedly seen recently leaving the Mercer hotel. The Victoria's Secret model sure was getting touchy-feely with Ben. Could there be something more serious on the cards? Kendall Jenner is not trying to keep her relationship to Ben Simmons a secret. But we have to wonder if they are getting more serious than they are letting on.

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons do look adorable and we wish her well. You can check out the pics here: