UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' spokesperson expressed strong hopes for the protection of political and civil rights in India and other nations undergoing elections. Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson, emphasized the importance of ensuring a free and fair atmosphere for voting during a press briefing on Thursday.

These statements from the United Nations follow concerns over political unrest in India, particularly in light of the forthcoming national elections and recent events such as the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the freezing of the opposition Congress Party's bank accounts.

The UN's response echoes similar sentiments conveyed by the United States, which reiterated its support for fair, transparent, and timely legal processes in India. This reaffirmation from Washington came after India summoned a senior US diplomat to protest comments regarding Kejriwal's arrest.

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller declined to delve into details of the diplomatic discussions but underscored the public stance on advocating for fair legal procedures. India's Ministry of External Affairs summoned Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Gloria Berbena for discussions lasting over 30 minutes regarding the matter.

Reacting to the US State Department's remarks, India labeled them as "unwarranted" and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting its independent democratic institutions from external influence. The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized India's pride in its robust democratic framework.

