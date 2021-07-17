The nation fell in love with Keith Sequeira when he joined Bigg Boss 9 and Udaan. And now, the dapper hunk is ready to judge Mrs. India Queen 2021- 'Pehchaan Meri' along with Malaika Arora. Parul Chaudhary of Kasautii Zindagii Kay will be the brand ambassador of the show.

IBTimes India got in touch with Keith to talk about the qualities he is looking for in Mrs. India, his pageant winner wife, judging with Malaika Arora, and more.

What is the first thing you would look for in the contestant?

I'm looking for that spark who is very eager and seeks learning. I feel that the spark for passion should remain even after marriage. It's very important to have your own identity which women tend to ignore after marriage and become busy taking care of husbands and children. I'm very supportive of women and looking forward to the one who is passionate about creating her own Pehchaan.

Who according to you deserves to win the title?

This show is about revealing your own unique identity and unlike other beauty show, it has no criteria of age, height, and weight. So a person with a seeking spirit and who loves to be herself is the one I'm looking forward to. Someone who wants to make it big by creating her own "Pehchaan" and doesn't just remain a mother or a wife.

What do you have to say about the women like Malaika Arora?

It feels really great absolutely! I feel Malaika Arora is very charismatic and is a great icon for aspiring models. She is a self-made woman who has created her own identity and that's the best thing about her!

You are married to Rochelle Rao, who herself is a beauty pageant winner...