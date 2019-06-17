Keerthy Suresh's new look has met with a mixed response from the cine-goers. While her fans have overwhelmingly appreciated her lean avatar, many are not impressed by it. Notably, controversial actress and TV personality Sri Reddy, who has slammed the Mahanati girl for becoming skinny.

Sri Reddy claims to have met Keerthy Suresh on a flight and states that nobody recognised the Bairavaa actress, while many approached her for selfies.

"Keerthi Suresh me was going on same flight..nobody didnt even recognize her including me..everyone talking to me asking selfies, after lost her weight she is looking like a patient.. mahanati is a directors teaching power,not her skills..sai pallavi is best nd rocking..[sic]," Sri Reddy wrote.

Keerthy Suresh has lost oodles of weight for her Bollywood debut movie with Ajay Devgn. After a picture of her new look surfaced online, she was subject to a massive troll where netizens asked her whether she was suffering from any dangerous disease resulting in huge weight loss.

In short, people want to see Keerthy Suresh in her earlier chubby look.

Coming back to Sri Reddy's comments, she had praised Sai Pallavi in the post. It is her second such comment on the Premam girl after praising he performance in NGK, while denigrating Rakul Preet Singh.