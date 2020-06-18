Actress Keerthy Suresh is all excited about the release of Penguin on Amazon Prime Video on June 19. She spoke about her role in the movie and said she tried to see the role from her mother's point of view.

The trailer of Penguin has received a fantastic response and evoked a lot of curiosity and interest among the filmgoers, who were eagerly waiting for its release. It is a mystery thriller film, which is released in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages. Debutant Eashvar Karthic has written the script and directed the movie and Keerthy Suresh is seen as a pregnant mother, who struggles to save her child.

Keerthy Suresh, who is now busy promoting Penguin, spoke about her role in the movie in an interview. "I play a mom in the physiological thriller and what I liked about the role was the different kinds of emotions I had to exhibit. I tried to see the role from my mother's point of view. I acted out the way she had raised me. So it was a bit nostalgic for me," she told Deccan Chronicle.

The actress, who is completing seven years in films, has been the talk of the town for her interesting choice of scripts and roles. Her career graph has gone up with each of her film releases. Talking about it, Keerthy Suresh said, "It's been great and I am happy with the place I am in now; I would like to thank my parents who are my inspiration. Without their support I would not have come this far."

In a short span of time, Keerthy Suresh has played a variety of roles in three different film industries, but she said that she did not make a conscious effort for them. "It was not a conscious attempt, but I was offered so great a role. Also, I am lucky that I had the opportunity to work in multiple industries," she told DC.

Another noticeable thing about her career is that she rarely had any linkup rumours. When asked about it. Keerthy Suresh said, "That's because there's nothing to write about! One thing I never wanted to happen when I came to the industry was being written about in that way. I made a conscious effort not to give room for link-ups. Moreover, I wanted to be true to myself and my space."