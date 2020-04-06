Keerthy Suresh, who is apparently disturbed by the latest news about her, finally broke her silence over the rumours about her wedding and said that she herself is surprised by the reports about her marriage.

Keerthy Suresh is one of the busiest actress down south. But all of a sudden, the speculations were being made about the National Award-winning actress' marriage. It was rumoured that she would soon enter the wedlock with a Kerala-based businessman, who has close ties with a national political party.

It was reported that Keerthy's father Suresh Kumar and mother Menaka had chosen the guy for the actress, who had accepted her parents' idea and agreed to marry him. Her parents would finalise her wedding date and other details and make an official announcement about the same soon.

But Keerthy Suresh has slammed the reports about her impending wedding in a statement to Hyderabad Times. She told, "This news has come as a surprise to me as well. I don't know how this even started to circulate. Let me make it very clear that I do not have any such plans right now. I'm not getting married any time soon."

The actress said that there are more important issues to talk about than her Marriage. Keerthy added, "I think there are more significant issues that the country is dealing with right now and the focus should be on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic rather than on such unfounded rumours. All I want to tell people is to stay safe, maintain social distancing and work towards keeping your loved ones safe."

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh, who was last seen in Manmadhudu 2, has three Telugu, two Tamil and one Malayalam projects in her kitty. Her films like Miss India, Good Luck Sakhi, Rang De (Telugu), Penguin, Annaatthe (Tamil) and Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham (Malayalam) lined up for release in 2020. She was shooting for Nagesh Kukunoor's Good Luck Sakhi before the lockdown was imposed.