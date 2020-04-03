Rumours have been doing rounds in online media that Keerthy Suresh was getting ready to announce a good news. It was said that the actress was planning to tie the knot soon.

Is Keerthy Suresh Really planning to Tie the Knot?

As per the reports, her father Suresh is actively involved in Kerala politics being a member of the BJP. He had reportedly fixed an alliance with the son of a BJP leader. However, those reports have turned out to be false as the sources close to the actress have denied it.

Quarantine Partner

Meanwhile, the actress on her Instagram account has revealed the picture of her pet dog with a caption "with my quarantine partner." Nyke is the name of her dog and the photo clearly indicates that she is relaxing during this break due to the lockdown over Coronavirus outbreak across the country.

Keerthy's Upcoming Films

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh has handful of projects. The release of her Telugu movie Miss India, which has Jagapathi Babu and multilingual movie Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, starring Mohanlal, have been delayed due to the lockdown.

Her other movies have been delayed for the same reason. The 27-year-old's most-awaited movie is Annaatthe, starring Rajinikanth and Nayanthara.

Keerthy Suresh started her career as a child artiste and made debut as a heroine in Mohanlal-starrer Geethanjali.Since then, she has acted in over 20 movies in the female lead roles. In a short span of time, the Mahanati actress has paired up with the South stars like Vijay, Pawan Kalyan, Dhanush, Sivakarthikeyan, Vikram etc.

Keerthy Suresh was supposed to make her Bollywood debut in Ajay Devgn's Maidaan. As she looks too young to play the role of Devgn's wife, Boney Kapoor decided to replace her with another actress.