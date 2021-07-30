It is unfortunate to see how the Shetty sisters have fallen prey to unreasonable trolling ever since Raj Kundra's arrest. Raj Kundra has now been sent to 14 days of police custody over the charges of being the "key conspirator" in a porn racket.

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty have been braving all odds ever since. And now, Shamita has shared a cryptic post urging to "keep doing things with as much integrity and love".

"You got this .. keep going"

"Sometimes the strength within you is not a big fiery flame for all to see.. it is just a tiny spark that whispers ever so softy.. 'You got this .. keep going'. You can't control how other people receive your energy. Anything you say or do gets filtered through the lens of whatever personal issues they are going through at that moment... which is not about you. Just keep doing your thing with as much integrity and love as possible," Shamita wrote.

Shilpa Shetty's cryptic post

A few days ago, Shilpa Shetty had also shared a cryptic post hinting at her own thought process. "We look back in anger at the people who've hurt us, the frustrations we've felt, the bad luck we've endured. We look forward in fear at the possibility that we might lose our job, contract a disease, or suffer the death of a loved one. The place we need to be is right here, right now—not looking anxiously at what has been or what might be, but fully aware of what is," Shilpa posted a quote by James Thurber.

Shilpa files defamation suit

Amid the ongoing controversy and her name being dragged into it, Shilpa Shetty has filed a defamation suit against 29 media houses. Shilpa has said in her plea that the news outlets have carried malicious, incorrect and unfair reportage which drags her name into the controversy. Shilpa has sought Rs 25 crore in damages, an apology and removal of all such malicious content.