Kedarnath Yatra halted, schools shut as torrential rain wreaks havoc in U'khand

A day after twin cloudbursts struck Uttarkashi district, sweeping away an entire village and triggering widespread panic, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a 'heavy rainfall' warning and a red alert for Uttarakhand.

The IMD forecast stated that heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places across several districts, including Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Udham Singh Nagar, Dehradun, Nainital, Champawat and Pauri Garhwal.

It further warned that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense to very intense spells of rain are likely at isolated locations in all districts of the state.

In response to the IMD alert, all schools and Anganwadi centres from Class 1 to 12 have been closed for the day in multiple districts, including Dehradun, Nainital, Tehri, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Champawat, Pauri Garhwal, Almora and Bageshwar.

The precautionary holiday comes amid continuous rainfall, which has also led to severe disruption of link roads in several areas, with authorities working round the clock to clear the debris and restore connectivity.

Officials reported that the Badrinath National Highway has been blocked at several points due to ongoing downpours.

Simultaneously, the incessant rain has forced the suspension of the Kedarnath Yatra until further notice, creating a significant impact on the pilgrimage route.

In Rudraprayag district, the motor road leading to Shri Kedarnath Dham has been obstructed between Sonprayag and Gaurikund due to falling debris and rocks, while the Mandakini River flowing from Kedarghati is currently in spate, posing additional risk.

Sharing the latest update, Uttarakhand Department of Information and Public Relations quoted SP Rudraprayag Akshay Prahlad Konde as saying: "In view of the safety of the general public and devotees, the Kedarnath Dham Yatra has been postponed till further orders. The devotees who have come on the Kedarnath Dham Yatra route have been safely stopped wherever they are."

He also noted that there are risks of rockfalls along the footpath between Gaurikund and Kedarnath, and with the road being blocked, movement has been completely halted for now.

The police force is on alert in the entire district, including the Kedarnath Dham footpath. The water level of the Mandakini River and Alaknanda River passing through the district has increased. The authorities have urged the people to avoid going to the riverbank.

