Bus en route to Kedarnath overturns in Tehri; 3 critical

In yet another road mishap in Uttarakhand's hilly terrain, a bus carrying around 35 pilgrims from Gujarat to Kedarnath Dham overturned on the Tehri-Ghansali motor road on Wednesday, injuring at least 18 passengers.

The accident occurred near Daba Khale Naame Toke, approximately 1.5 km ahead of Tipri, when the speeding bus reportedly lost control and overturned, causing panic and screams among the passengers.

Locals who witnessed the incident immediately alerted the police and emergency services.

Three individuals -- including a woman and a child -- were seriously injured and rushed to the Primary Health Centre in Nandgaon, Tehri, with the assistance of an 108 ambulance.

Fifteen others sustained minor injuries and were treated at the site.

All the passengers are reportedly from Gujarat and were travelling from Uttarkashi towards Kedarnath Dham, one of the most visited pilgrimage sites in the state.

Police and relief teams promptly reached the accident site and began rescue operations.

Authorities are still verifying the medical conditions of the other passengers.

The incident has triggered fresh concerns over road safety on the steep and often treacherous mountain roads of Uttarakhand, especially during the busy Char Dham Yatra season.

This accident follows several recent mishaps in the region.

On Sunday morning, two men were seriously injured when their car plunged into a deep gorge near Kolukhet Pani Wala Band on the Mussoorie-Dehradun road.

Local residents helped rescue teams pull the victims out, and both were taken to a higher medical centre in Dehradun via ambulance.

On May 27, four elderly individuals lost their lives when their vehicle fell nearly 50 metres into a gorge in Tehri.

The group had been returning from a religious ceremony in Badiyar Garh to Malgad when the driver lost control on a narrow bend.

Rescue teams from the Tehsil administration and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were dispatched to retrieve the bodies and transport them to Srinagar's base hospital.

Frequent accidents across Uttarakhand's mountainous roads have sparked demands for better regulation, road safety measures, and stricter enforcement to ensure safer travel during the pilgrimage season.

