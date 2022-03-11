Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao has been hospitalised in Hyderabad following health isses on Friday morning, confirm reports. The firebrand Chief Minister was supposed to attend a function at the temple town of Yadadri near Hyderabad today but deferred it owing to his health condition.

Currently, the chief minister is undergoing tests at Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad and the medical reports will be known later in the day. He was accompanied by his wife Shobha Rao, daughter and legislator K. Kavitha and other family members.

Following the indisposition, KCR cancelled his visit to Yadadri temple. He was scheduled to participate in some rituals at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

The chief minister had also planned a meeting to review the arrangements for the reopening of the temple for devotees after the renovation later this month.

"Chief Minister K Chandra Shekhar Rao went to Yashoda Hospital for Health checkup. Doctors are conducting heart related angiogram test," said a statement issued by the CM Office.

On Tuesday, KCR, as he is widely known, inaugurated the new Collectorate office in Wanaparthy and called for more developmental schemes in the state. He has also announced recruitments for nearly 91,000 government posts in the state.

Known for his tirade against the centre, KCR is in the forefront to forge the opposition parties together in the country to challenge the BJP. During PM Modi's visit to the state last month, he preferred not to attend any function owing to Covid case in his family.

Last year in April, KCR underwent a CT scan and other medical tests following Covid symptoms and was reported stable. He recovered within a short period.