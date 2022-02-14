Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has extended his support to Rahul Gandhi by asking for proof of the surgical strikes. KC Rao was responding to questions asked by the journalists in a press conference. Rao slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his recent "father-son" remark on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and called for BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda to take his place. "Is this your culture? This is not our culture.

His statement came after Sarma slammed Congressman Rahul Gandhi for requesting documentation of India's surgical strike in Pakistan in 2016 and airstrike in 2019, and asked whether the BJP had ever required confirmation of him being the "son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi." Sarma went on to say that the Wayanad MP lacked the authority to demand proof from the Army.

There was nothing wrong with Rahul Gandhi demanding confirmation of surgical strikes, according to Rao. "Even I can demand proof," he remarked, adding that there is a "popular apprehension" of border incidents in the run-up to elections.

He asked, "How can the BJP use surgical strikes for political gain?" "Rahul Gandhi's father, grandmother, and great-grandpa were all martyred in the service of the country, and a BJP Chief Minister speaks like this?" According to Rao.

BJP has to be sent out asap: KC Rao

KC Roa maintained his no-holds-barred onslaught on the BJP today, stating the party "must be booted out as soon as possible." He termed the BJP-led government "absolutely undemocratic" and criticized the PM on a number of subjects, from the now-revoked agriculture legislation to the dispute over Muslim females wearing Hijab (headscarves) in Karnataka schools and colleges, at a press conference in Hyderabad. Rao went on to say that the BJP has "no respect for democracy" and that he will "continue to pursue" the ruling party.

"Why did they form governments in states where they didn't obtain the mandate?" he inquired, alluding to states where the BJP built administrations with the help of alliances and defections despite not being the single largest party.