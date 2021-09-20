The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) will be announced today, Sept 20, on their official website. Karnataka Minister for Higher Education, C.N. Ashwath Narayan stated that the results will be announced at 4. pm today on the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority.

Click here for results of KCET 2021: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

He also said that the results are being given in record limited short period after the exams. Ashwath Narayan has thanked the examination authority officers, staff and said they have worked day and night in the interest of students.

Exam conducted with safety measures

The CET exams were successfully held on August 28, 29 and 30 amid Covid-19 fears in Karnataka. As many as 2,01,834 students have registered for CET exams. 1,62,439 (80.48 per cent) attended Biology, 1,89,522 (90.90 per cent), Physics 1,93,588 (95.91 per cent) and 1,93,522 (95.98 per cent) attended Chemistry examinations.

The CET exam was held in 530 centres across the state following Covid-19 guidelines. Twelve students who tested positive for Covid also gave their exams in quarantined rooms.

A total of 1,94,419 students had registered for the 2020 CET exam. However, II PUC examinations have been cancelled in the wake of Covid in Karnataka this year and all students have been given passing marks. Against this backdrop, more students took CET exams this year.

Merit list based on performance

The government has also decided to consider the marks scored in CET for admission to professional courses. It was announced earlier that II PUC marks won't be considered for entrance to professional courses.

The Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET 2021) answer keys have already been released by KEA on their official website. The KEA will compile the UGCET 2021 merit list based on the students' performance in the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics disciplines in the KCET 2021. If two or more students earn the same rank, the KEA will evaluate high merit.

Admission to these courses

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2021 result determines the eligibility for admission of Karnataka candidates and the wards of Jammu & Kashmiri Migrants to the First Year or First Semester of full time courses for Government share of seats in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Bachelor of Yoga and Naturopathy (BNYS), Farm Science courses -- Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B.V.Sc. & A.H.), B.Sc. (Hons), Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons) Sericulture, B.Sc (Hons) Horticulture, B.Sc (Hons) Forestry, B.Tech. Biotechnology, B.Sc. (Hons) Community Science, B.Tech (Agri. Engg), B.Tech (Food Technology), B.Tech (Dairy Technology), B.F.Sc. (Fisheries), B.Sc. (Hons) Ag. Business Management, B. Pharma and Pharma-D course, in Government / University / Private Aided / Private Un-Aided Professional Educational Institutions in the State of Karnataka for the academic year 2021-22.

Those who wish to seek admission to Medical or Dental or Ayurveda or Unani or Homoeopathy courses must compulsorily qualify in UGNEET-2021 (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) exam conducted NTA, New Delhi. The candidates who qualify in the UGNEET–2021 exam will only get the eligibility for admission to Medical or Dental or AYUSH courses through KEA for Government share of seats subject to fulfilling the eligibility clauses of rule 5 of CET-2006 rules.

For admission to Architecture course candidate should compulsorily qualify in NATA conducted by

the Council of Architecture or for JEE Paper-2 examination.