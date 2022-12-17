The unthinkable happened on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati recently when an expert failed to answer correctly. This made the contestant lose a heavy amount and left everyone shocked. Divit Bhargava from Bengaluru joined the KBC juniors special and even did a happy dance. However, his joy was short-lived as the expert he sought the correct answer from, failed to answer it.

Expert goes wrong

Divit chose to go with - Ask the expert - option for one of the questions. The expert for the episode was Srijan Pal Singh, who served as an advisor to APJ Abul Kalam. The question that made the expert goof up was - In which field has a husband-wife pair not been awarded the Nobel Prize jointly?

While the correct answer was peace, the expert chose to go with Physics. This made the contestant take home just Rs 3,20,000. Big B revealed that it was the first time that an expert had gone wrong in the show. Nobel Prize in Physics in 1903 was shared by Marie and her husband Pierre Curie.

Amitabh on show coming to an end

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share how he was facing withdrawal symptoms as the show was coming to an end. "The days at KBC are coming to an end and the association brings in withdrawal sentiments .. The crew and cast begin to feel the absence soon of the routine and there is a sense of departure .. But hopefully we shall all be together again .. SOON .."

He went on to add, " What comes through is their dedication towards duty, their discipline and their never failing faith and trust in the work they have been assigned to .. giving it all and their best shot .. a learning for all .. certainly for me."