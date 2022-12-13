Amitabh Bachchan is known for spilling his heart out in his blog. The superstar never hesitates in sharing his thoughts and opinions on his blog. And something similar happened when the veteran actor spoke about his popular quiz show - Kaun Banega Crorepati - coming to an end. He also revealed how he and the crew were dealing with withdrawal symptoms.

Amitabh's social media post

"The days at KBC are coming to an end and the association brings in withdrawal sentiments .. The crew and cast begin to feel the absence soon of the routine and there is a sense of departure .. But hopefully we shall all be together again .. SOON ..," he wrote.

"The episodes in conclusion reach out to distinguished celebrities and personalities who have made attractive and commanding contributions to the society and the country at large .. and it has been an honour to be in talks with them, and to learn some of their very educational thoughts and views...what comes through is their dedication towards duty, their discipline and their never failing faith and trust in the work they have been assigned to .. giving it all and their best shot .. a learning for all .. certainly for me..," Big B went on to add.

Big B's Uunchai

Big B was recently seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. Along with Amitabh Bachchan, the film starred Boman Irani, Sarika, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Danny Denzongpa. The film managed to make a good BO collection and can easily be called one of the better performing films of the year. Before the release of the film, Mr Bachchan had requested the audience with folded hands to go and watch the film in theatres.