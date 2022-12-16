28th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival commenced on December 15 in the city of Joy. Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh, Rani, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Mahesh Bhatt, Shatrughan Sinha, Kumar Sanu, Arijit Singh, and others graced their presence.

SRK was escorted onto the stage by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. The videos and pictures from the event are doing the rounds on the internet.

Who wore what

Shah Rukh Khan opted for a formal black suit and a white shirt for the event. While Rani wore a black saree and accessorized her look with traditional jhumkas and her hair tied in a bun.

At the opening ceremony of the prestigious film festival, Shah Rukh and Rani greeted Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. While Shah Rukh was seen touching Amitabh Bachchan's feet and then hugging him. The videos of these momentous moments have gone viral.

Upon seeing Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Rani together at the same event, fans flocked to social media and connected it with the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and called it "Reunion of Raichand family after 21 years."

Another mentioned, "Yash Raichand finally accepting Rahul coz he's with Naina."

#WATCH | Veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherji attend the inaugural program of the 28th International Kolkata Film Festival in Kolkata with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and former India Cricket captain Sourav Ganguly pic.twitter.com/tKg3bXXFEJ — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022

Apart from this fans can't keep calm when Shah Rukh Khan touches Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's feet. Big B instantly hugged SRK at the event. The video is curated by fan pages across social media.

At the event, SRK indirectly slammed social media trolls amidst the recent 'boycott Pathaan' controversy. He said, "Duniya kuch bhi karle, main aur aap log aur jitne bhi positive log hai, sabke sab zinda hai" (Positive people are still alive).

