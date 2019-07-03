Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 (KBC 11) is set to hit small screens with megastar Amitabh Bachchan reprising his role as the host of the upcoming season.

While the registration for the eleventh season started in May, Big B will begin shooting for the show from August 1, PinkVilla.com reported.

The makers of KBC 11 are currently busy locking contestants and while ardent viewers of the popular show are eagerly waiting for the show to go on air, reports are rife that since the channel will be launching another show before KBC 11, they are yet to finalise the premiere date.

However, the report said that KBC 11 is likely to go on air from August 19 onwards. "Amitabh Bachchan will begin shooting for the show from August 1. The contestants for the show are currently being locked. Given that the channel will be launching another show before KBC, they are yet to fix the premiere date but mostly it will go on air in the third week of August, 19th August. Final discussion on the same is ongoing though," a source told the web portal.

To be eligible to participate on the show, one has to be an Indian and over 12 years of age without any criminal records. He/she with no past history of heart, blood pressure or similar disorders, will be allowed to register for the game show.

Meanwhile, senior Bachchan has been a part of the game show for nine seasons. Speaking about his association with the KBC, Big B on his blog wrote, "It's 2019 and it all began in 2000. 19 years and a gap of about two years when it did not happen for me. But 17 years is a lifetime and a lifetime that was given a lifeline by you."