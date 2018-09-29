Japanese motorcycle maker Kawasaki launched 2018 Ninja ZX-10R in at Rs 12.80 lakh in June. The litre-class full-faired bike saw a massive price drop from Rs 18.8 lakh to Rs 12.8 lakh (ex-showroom) with the launch after Kawasaki started local assembly. The attractive price was introductory and India Kawasaki Motor has now hiked the price of the Ninja SX-10R by Rs 1.5 lakh.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is now priced at Rs 14.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle assembled at Chakan facility near Pune is still an affordable buy compared to the rival Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade retailed at Rs 16.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Ninja Ninja ZX-10R is still Rs 2.5 lakh cheaper than the CBR1000RR.

Kawasaki has decided not to increase the price of the track-spec sibling, the Ninja ZX-10RR. The track machine which was priced at Rs 21.9 lakh is now sold at Rs 16.10 lakh (ex-showroom) with Rs 5.8 lakh reduction after local assembly.

Both Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and Ninja ZX-10RR are powered by an in-line four-cylinder 998cc liquid cooled engine that develops 197bhp at 13,000rpm and 113.5Nm of torque at 11,500rpm mated to a six-speed transmission. The 2018 version of the Ninja ZX-10R is available in KRT edition along with few graphical changes.

Meanwhile, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR is two seconds faster than the standard machine around Kawasaki's official test track in Kumamoto, Japan. Compared to the standard ZX-10R, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR boasts tappets in the valve train in DLC coating to reduce friction and mechanical loss. The cylinders get extra land to support race camshafts and it gets reinforced crankcases.

In addition, the ZX-10RR is fitted with seven-spoke Marchesini aluminum forged wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP rubber. True to a race-bred bike, the ZX-10RR comes with no rear seats and foot pegs. The Ninja ZX-10RR is only available in matte black colour.