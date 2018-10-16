India Kawasaki Motors, the Indian subsidiary of Japanese motorcycle maker Kawasaki is on a roll in the past couple of days. The premium motorcycle maker, aka Kwacker among fans, launched three 2019 editions of its motorcycles in the past four days.

The new Kawasaki motorcycles in question are 2019 edition of Z650, Z900 and the Versys 650. All three motorcycles essentially get styling makeover primarily with new colour combinations and graphics. There are no changes to the engine and cycle parts, increase in price selected models are also nominal.

2019 Kawasaki Z650

2019 edition of the Z650 is offered only in one colour combination- Metallic Flat Spark Black / Metallic Spark Black. The middle-weight naked bike sports with refreshed graphics on the tank and rear cowl. The motorcycle has been priced at Rs 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) which is about Rs 10,000 premium over the outgoing version.

2019 Kawasaki Z650 continues to draw power from a 650cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that develops 67bhp of power and 66Nm of torque mated to a six-speed gearbox. The Z650 goes up against the Benelli TNT600i.

2019 Kawasaki Z900

The 2019 edition of Z900 is also a purely cosmetic upgrade. The premium naked streetfighter is priced at Rs 7.68 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi) and it is offered as CBU (completely built unit) product in India. In its latest avatar, the Z900 is offered in three colour options- metallic moondust grey/ebony, pearl flat stardust white/metallic spark black and metallic flat spark black/metallic spark black. However, the Z900 in moondust grey/ebony will be available in limited numbers.

2019 Z900 draws power from a 948cc, inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing 123.3bhp of power and 98.6Nm of torque mated to a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycle goes up against Yamaha MT-09 in India.

2019 Kawasaki Versys 650

Yet another cosmetic job, 2019 Versys 650 is offered in new Metallic moondust grey / metallic flat Spark Black colour. The adventure tourer has been priced Rs 6.69 lakh (ex-showroom Deli) which is the same as the previous generation model.

The Versys 650 continues to draw power from the 649cc, a parallel-twin engine that produces 67.4bhp and 64Nm of torque. The Kawasaki adventure tourer goes up against new rivals Suzuki V-Strom 650XT and SWM Superdual T in India.