Kavya Maran breaking down after the massive IPL loss left the entire nation feel sorry for her. Sunrisers Hyderabad faced a crashing defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders at the IPL 2024 finals. As KKR erupted in celebration, Maran could be seen turning her back towards the camera and breaking down.

Kavya's dressing room message for SRH

The SRH owner later made a visit to the dressing room. Going by the emotions that were flying high, one expected Kavya to lash out at the players like several other owners this year. However, the SRH surprised everyone with her heartwarming speech. She only only cheered them up but even thanked them for their contribution.

"You guys have really made us all so proud. I had to come here and tell you that. I mean, you've redefined the way we play T20 cricket and everyone is talking about us. The off day had to happen today but really, great job by all of you with the bat and the ball. Thank you so much. Even though we finished last place last year, I think all the fans came out in huge numbers this time because of the potential you guys had," she said.

"You've made us proud." ?



- Kaviya Maran pic.twitter.com/zMZraivXEE — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 27, 2024

Maran further asked everyone not to look sad and defeated. "Everyone's talking about us. Even though KKR won, everyone will still be talking about the style of cricket we've played. Don't look like this. We played the finals, it wasn't just any other game. I mean, all the other teams were watching us today. So, thank you so much," she concluded.

At a time when owners like LSG's Sanjiv Goenka was seen lashing out KL Rahul in front of the entire stadium, and Nita Ambani telling the players that they would review and take a call before the mega auction; Maran's uplifting speech has found a lot of love on the internet.