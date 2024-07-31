Kavita Kaushik has bid adieu to the television industry after being a part of it for the last three decades. Kavita has worked in TV shows like - Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, Koi Apna Sa, Piya Ka Ghar, Kumkum and many others. However, it was her role as Chandramukhi Chautala in FIR that made her a household name. In a recent interview, the actress reealed that she has quit the small screen industry.

Bids adieu

Kavita said that she made the choice to quit the industry owing to the regressive content on it. She added that earlier there used to be progressive shows and which catered to everyone. She also mentioned that the current content is not suitable for the youth of the society and makes people hate one another.

Why not TV?

"TV content is so regressive too and that's why I don't want to be a part of it. There was a time when TV was progressive and we had different kinds of shows. There was a variety and there was entertainment for everyone. But now, the kind of content we're showing is really bad for the young generations to watch. The kind of regression we show in our reality shows and drama makes people hate each other. I have been a part of it as well and I am very sorry," she told Times Now.

Kavita also added that she is open to doing web shows but can't do TV for 30 days a month. The former Bigg Boss contestant further added that her personality doesn't suit all kinds of roles and she can't keep playing a vamp or a ghost in all the shows.