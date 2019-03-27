Kaushal Manda who grew as one of the most-trailed celebrities after his appearance in Bigg Boss Telugu 2 had made an announcement that his wife Neelima Kaushal is diagnosed with cancer, had updated that his wife underwent surgery and is recovering quite well.

"Because of all your love and God's blessings Neelima's surgery went successfully. The tumour has been removed and the treatment will start soon. Thank you all for the love and support", Kaushal wrote sharing a picture of Neelima on the hospital bed post surgery.

Earlier, Kaushal shared an update regarding his wife's condition and made an announcement regarding her surgery. Kaushal Manda also wrote an emotional note which says, "My wife, my mother half- Neelima has been there in my life since the past eight years. She's there with me through everything I've been through- the good and the bad. She's my every breathe and has been there through every step and decision", Kaushal wrote about Neelima.

Neelima Kaushal came into public scenario after Kaushal appeared on the controversial show Bigg Boss Telugu 2. Neelima played a great role in Kaushal's win during the Bigg Boss season. During a recent controversy, Kaushal made an announcement in front of the media that his wife is diagnosed with cancer.

Kaushal's announcements regarding his wife Neelima's health has drawn mixed responses. After the recent controversies, Kaushal has been called a sympathy-gainer and other names. Neelima's name was dragged in the middle of the controversies too.

Whatever it is, we are happy that Neelima Kaushal is recovering. We appreciate her fighting spirit.