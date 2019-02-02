Katy Perry has been absent from the social media game for quite some time but not anymore.

Recently, the singer took to Instagram and teased her 74.7 million fans by showing off her new nipple cover. The post was from the sets of American Idol's promotional video shoot on a stunning beach in Honolulu.

The daring picture of the singer, which is a selfie of her wearing a green coloured blouse, that has Micky mouse cut out on it. The caption to that pictured read, "Let's play find the hidden Mickeys shall we?"

The 'Fireworks' singer got so excited that she later pulled in co-judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Ryan Seacrest, for another photo.

The post which has so far garnered more than 5 million likes has been received with open hearts by her fans. Her followers could not help but appreciate her guts and beauty.

One gushed: "You look so beautiful in that dress." Another fan said, that she is the queen of Disney. Some fans exclaimed that how proud she was of her.

Seems like Katy Perry has been having a good time on the island. In another Instagram post, the star uploaded a photo of her wearing a floral dress with the caption, "Aloha! Can't believe my job requirements are to wake up in Hawaii at the @disneyaulani and encourage people to believe in themselves all while wearing archive @jpgaultierofficial I'm hashtag blessed 4 real @americanidol"

And after this, her fans were unable to hold themselves back anymore and it looks like she is back in the Instagram game.

American Idol is set to return to US Tv screens in March this year. Katy Perry has been a part of the show for quite some time, Katy apparently earns a whopping $25 million from the show by just being a judge. No surprise that she is so excited about the show.