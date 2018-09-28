Singing sensation Katy Perry and Hollywood star Orlando Bloom have been fiercely private about their romantic equation when it comes to publically admitting their relationship. However, it seems the couple made their red carpet debut at the Gala for the Global Ocean at the Opera of Monte-Carlo in Monaco on September 26.

Bloom and Perry made a lovely pair as they posed for the photographers. The actor was suave in a black blazer with matching pants while the diva looked beautiful in a nude coloured dress with sequined sleeves.

The two first met in January 2016 at the Weinstein Company/Netflix Golden Globes after party, where they were seen dancing the night away. What followed was a series of dates in LA, a romantic Adele concert, hiking and holding hands at Hawaii and hugging and swaying at Coachella. But, what really made headlines was an Italian getaway when Bloom stripped naked to enjoy a paddleboat ride with Perry.

However, later that year, the couple decided to call it quits and walk separate ways. A source revealed to InTouch Weekly, "Not long after Halloween, Orlando confessed to pals that he'd decided to end their relationship. He claimed that he's just not ready to get married and have babies." Yet another source claims it was Katy who ended it. "She said they were on different life paths and as much as she likes him, it's time to move on," the insider said.

But, this wasn't the end of their love story. After briefly getting back together in 2017, they once again parted ways. Their representatives issued a joint statement, "Before rumours or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time."

Well, fans are absolutely delighted with the recent developments in the Perry-Bloom fairy tale. An insider told People, "Orlando is doing well. He is still very happy with Katy. This has been an amazing year for their relationship. It was like they needed to split and get back together again to get to this point. Orlando is very excited about his life with Katy. It definitely seems like they could have a future together."