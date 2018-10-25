Marriage rumours about Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been doing the rounds for some time now. And, although Katy went through a painful divorce from funny man Russell Brand, the singer has been with the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor for long enough now.

A source close to Katy Perry recently revealed to Hollywood Life that the singer turns a year older on October 25 and her friends are hoping for a special gift. "Katy and Orlando aren't engaged yet but it's her birthday tomorrow and her friends are hoping that he'll give her a ring. Katy isn't pressuring him to get married, not at all. She actually very careful not to do that, she wants to live in the moment and enjoy what they have. But ultimately she does want to build a future with him and he's said he wants the same thing," said the insider.

The source went on to say, "Orlando's actually been showing a lot of signs that an engagement will happen soon. Ever since they go back together he's been very transparent with her so she never has to wonder where he is or who he's with, he's totally committed. He also talks about their future together and makes comments about what a great mom she'll be. Her friends are convinced he's going to propose soon, they're taking bets on where and when it will happen and a lot of them are predicting it will be tomorrow, for her birthday."

The couple has always been fiercely private about their romantic equation when it comes to publically admitting their relationship. However, they took a huge step forward when they made their red carpet debut at the Gala for the Global Ocean at the Opera of Monte-Carlo in Monaco on September 26.

However, it was not always smooth sailing for them. After dating for a while in 2016, the couple decided to call it quits and walk separate ways. A source revealed to InTouch Weekly, "Not long after Halloween, Orlando confessed to pals that he'd decided to end their relationship. He claimed that he's just not ready to get married and have babies." Yet another source claims it was Katy who ended it. "She said they were on different life paths and as much as she likes him, it's time to move on," the insider said.

But, this wasn't the end of their love story. After briefly getting back together in 2017, they once again parted ways. Their representatives issued a joint statement, "Before rumours or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time." However, it seems like they have it figured out this time!