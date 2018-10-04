Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry might be making wedding plans. If reports are to be believed then the award-winning star has reportedly been thinking about the spending the rest of his life with 'Chained to the Rhythm' singer.

A close friend of Orlando Bloom recently told People about Orlando's take on marrying again.

"He always said he would absolutely get married again, and it seems Katy could be it. They seem very happy. Orlando would never date anyone like this if he wasn't very serious."

When will Orlando Bloom pop the question? Well, the source revealed that as of now, "Orlando doesn't have a ring yet but has been talking about the future. Everyone would be excited if they got engaged. Katy is wonderful!"

Both Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom remain in on-again-off-again kind of relationship. At one point in their life, the couple headed to a sweet romantic vacation where the Pirates of the Caribbean star was spotted paddle boarding completely naked. His nude pictures created quite a swirl over the internet. Post that stunt, the couple announced their split on February 28, 2017. Their representatives issued a statement in which they talked about the relationship and the rumours surrounding it.

"Before rumours or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time."

Meanwhile, the source revealed to People that the couple reached a new milestone in their beautiful relationship after they both attended recently held Gala for the Global Ocean at the Opera of Monte-Carlo in Monaco as a couple.

"They were enjoying the moment, laughing and touching one another. They never stopped holding hands and seemed very much a couple in love."

Prior to these reports, there were claims that Katy Perry's parents are pretty impressed with Orlando Bloom. As per an earlier report from HollywoodLife, Katy's parents think that as long as their loving daughter is happy with the star, they have nothing to worry about anything.

"Katy's parents have met Orlando and were very impressed. They think he is a complete gentleman and approves of him 100%. They have never seen their daughter happier and that's what matters most to them."

As of now, both Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's representatives have not commented on the report suggesting a possible engagement.