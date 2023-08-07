Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most powerful and loved couples of Bollywood. Katrina recently shared a couple of pictures from her home's balcony. The mushy post has won all our hearts and Vikat's incredible chemistry is just making us swoon. Katrina shared three pictures. In the first, she shared a gorgeous view of the beach from her sea facing balcony.

Vicky - Katrina's lovey dovey pic

In the second picture, as Vicky continues to look at the beach, Kat can be seen tapping on him. And in the third, the two seem to share a romantic, mushy moment. The Tiger 3 actress kept the third picture blurred with a heart emoji and our heart is unable to contain so much of love and romance as the couple paints the town red.

It might have been a while since Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married but their social media PDA has still kept us eager and excited. What makes the couple even more interesting is the fact that both Katrina and Vicky come from entirely opposite backgrounds in terms of culture and upbringing. In a recent interview, Vicky had revealed that Katrina is a big time shopper and doesn't take a look at the cost, whereas he is the opposite.

Vicky on being a miser

The Uri actor had revealed in an interview that Kaif wanted a new bar furniture that was almost the same as his signing amount. Vicky revealed that since he is a big 'miser' in real life he was shocked to see the price. He then immediately told Katrina that he would stand with the tray in front of the guests but won't let this furniture come into their home.