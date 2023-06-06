Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are living in a marital bliss. The two not only paint the town red with their adorable pictures and videos on social media but also can't stop gushing over one another in their interviews. After revealing that Katrina Kaif wanted to order a bar furniture that was almost equal to Vicky's signing amount, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor has made another revelation.

Vicky Kaushal has revealed that Katrina Kaif holds a weekly or bi-weekly budget meeting at their house. The Uri actor revealed that Kaif gets all the staff together and talks about the expenses and how the money is spent. On the other hand, Kaushal revealed that he just sits like an audience and munches on his popcorn.

Vicky told News Tak, "The most fun experience is when she holds a meeting in the house every week, or every other week. She gets the entire staff together and discusses the budget of the house. She takes account of how the money is being spent, the expenses and it's a great thing. But when that discussion happens, I enjoy it. I'm an audience and I sit with popcorn."

Vicky further added that they both are majorly sensible in their spendings and often hold back one another during their shopping sprees. However, things don't always go to plan. "If we are buying something that I am more interested in, then she says that we should stick to the budget. If it is something she is interested in, then I say 'why so much...' and then she says, 'No no, I am fond of of this'," he added.