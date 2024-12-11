Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their third wedding anniversary on December 9, 2024. The couple had tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan back in 2021. Katrina and Vicky had flown off to an undisclosed location to celebrate their special day. And the Tiger 3 actress has now given us a good look at how their anniversary celebration went.

Katrina's anniversary wish

Katrina shared several pictures from their wedding celebration. It seems the couple opted for a jungle safari and camping and spent the night celebrating under the stars. Kaif had earlier shared a picture with Vicky Kaushal and written, "Dil Tu Jaan Tu (Heart is you, soul is you)." And now, she has given us a detailed look at their big day celebration - 48 hours in the jungle.

This is how they celebrated

While the first picture has Katrina looking into the camera lens, the second picture shows her off to a jungle safari. She also shared several pictures of tigers she saw in the jungle. The couple also shared a picture of camping under the stars and celebrating early Christmas with a wooden tree. Vicky and Katrina keep doling out major relationship goals with their social media PDA and interviews.

Vicky Kaushal had once revealed that Katrina Kaif holds a weekly or bi-weekly budget meeting at their house. "The most fun experience is when she holds a meeting in the house every week, or every other week. She gets the entire staff together and discusses the budget of the house. She takes account of how the money is being spent, the expenses and it's a great thing. But when that discussion happens, I enjoy it. I'm an audience and I sit with popcorn," he told NewsTak.

"If we are buying something that I am more interested in, then she says that we should stick to the budget. If it is something she is interested in, then I say 'why so much...' and then she says, 'No no, I am fond of of this'," he added.