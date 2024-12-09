Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of Bollywood's most loved couples. While they have never shared screen space together, fans are obsessed with their real-life chemistry. The couple tried keeping their relationship a secret for the longest time and even when rumours started surfacing, they did not announce anything publicly. Their marriage was a very hush-hush affair and it took a lot of netizens by surprise. The couple, fondly called VicKat by fans, is going to be celebrating their third anniversary very soon.

Recently, the couple were spotted at the airport jetting off for a vacation to celebrate their third anniversary. While Katrina wore a lovely traditional ensemble, Vicky kept it chic and casual in denim wear and a sporty cap.

Check out the video:

Ever since the video went viral, fans have been very reminiscent of how they felt listening to the news of their favourite B-town couple getting married. Reddit users started an entire discourse on the couple being spotted a day before their anniversary.

A comment on the thread said, "I remember not believing their wedding rumors until I saw it in my own eyes." To which another replied saying, "SAME. For me it came out of nowhere. Shows that if celebs truly want to keep something low-key, they actually can."

A netizen wrote, "3 years has gone so fast, I remember the da it felt everyone was waiting for Kat/Vicky to post their wedding pics, I remember the absurd rumors about them saying if drones are seen they be shot down, rumors about Netflix (everyone has those rumors) , and the hype was huge."

Fans also did not step back from complimenting and rooting for their favourite star- a B-town enthusiast complimenting Katrina wrote, "She is one of the most elegantly dressed actresses" while another pointed out, "The pink salwar kameez. The one she wore at their first public appearance after marriage was also iconic."

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot way back on December 9, 2021, in a ceremony with their closest friends and family in Rajasthan. While Vicky has been doing back-to-back films, Katrina was last seen in 'Merry Christmas.'