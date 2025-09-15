Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are a much-celebrated couple in Bollywood; their fans absolutely love them and are always rooting for the two. For almost a year now, there have been reports about the duo trying to conceive a child, and in between, pictures of Katrina with a baby bump went viral on social media. Both Vicky and Katrina have remained tight-lipped about what is going on in their personal lives and have not really addressed any of the rumors. However, there is news doing the rounds about the couple expecting their first child in October-November of this year.

As per reports published by several media outlets, a source close to the couple has confirmed that Vicky and Katrina are all set to welcome their first child towards the end of this year. The couple has so far neither confirmed nor denied the news. According to an article published by NDTV, Katrina will take a long maternity leave after the baby arrives since she wants to become a very "hands-on" mother.

Katrina, who has been keeping away from the limelight for quite some time now, was spotted in an easy-breezy white shirt a short while back. She was walking hand-in-hand with Vicky, and that stirred up the rumours around her pregnancy even more.

While Vicky may not have addressed any rumours or speculation recently, a statement of his from the time he was promoting his film 'Bad Newz' has gone viral. Addressing rumours about Katrina's pregnancy in 2024, Kaushal had said, "As far as the good news is concerned ( Katrina being pregnant), we will be very happy to share it with you, but for now, there is no truth to the speculations. Abhi Bad Newz enjoy kijiye, jab good news ayega toh hum aapke saath zarur share karenge (Till then enjoy the film, Bad Newz, and when we are ready with good news, we will share it with you)."

Vicky and Katrina had tied the knot in 2021, far away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai, in the dreamy Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. In terms of work, while Vicky was last seen in 'Chhaava', Katrina was seen in 'Merry Christmas.'