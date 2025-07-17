Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif turned 42 on July 16, 2025. The diva rang in her special day on a dreamy island getaway, accompanied by her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal. The two seemed to be soaking in nothing but love, laughter, and tropical bliss.

Vicky took to Instagram to wish his lady love with a bunch of unseen pictures that screamed love and warmth. Along with the post, he simply wrote, "Hello Birthday Girl! I ❤️ U."

In the first picture of the carousel, Katrina is seen peeking out of a door in a white top and rugged denim jeans. The second photo is pure couple goals as Vicky kisses Katrina. The final slide captures Katrina basking in the beachy sunset, looking all serene and radiant.

Fans and celebs flooded Vicky's comment section with birthday wishes for Katrina, while a section of netizens couldn't help but wonder when VicKat will embrace parenthood.

On her birthday, let's take a look at Katrina Kaif's net worth, her luxurious life, her brand empire, and more.

Katrina Kaif's brand Kay Beauty

In 2019, Katrina launched her beauty brand, Kay Beauty, which quickly became a game-changer in the Indian beauty space. But her entrepreneurial journey began even before that. In 2018, she invested Rs 2.04 crore in a joint venture with retail giant Nykaa. By 2021, that investment had grown to Rs 22 crore.

Katrina's love for makeup dates back to her teenage years. In a chat with Harper's Bazaar India, she revealed how she used to experiment with products and later refined her skills while working as a model and actor.

"Growing up, make-up was a fascination. I would visit make-up counters at malls to swatch all the lipsticks and face products... I fell in love with the colours, the textures... I learned all the tricks from top make-up artists in the country," she shared.

Apart from building a successful brand, Katrina also owns a stunning real estate portfolio, both in India and abroad. Katrina owns a luxurious two-storey apartment in Mumbai's Mourya House, Andheri West, valued at Rs 17 crore. This was her residence before marrying Vicky. She also has a beautiful home in London worth around Rs 7.2 crore, which she often uses during international trips.

Currently, Katrina lives with Vicky in their swanky sea-facing Juhu apartment. In April this year, the couple renewed the lease, reportedly paying a whopping Rs6.2 crore for a three-year term.

Kat's car collection

Katrina's car collection reflects her taste for luxury and style. According to GQ, her priciest ride is a Range Rover Vogue LWB, costing Rs 2.37 crore. She also owns a Mercedes ML 350 (Rs 66 lakh) and an Audi Q7 (Rs 1 crore).

Net Worth in 2025: Rs 263 Crore

Katrina Kaif's total net worth stands is approximately Rs 263 crore. This includes her film projects, brand endorsements, real estate investments, and the soaring success of her beauty label.

Katrina and Vicky's dreamy love story!

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony in 2021, surrounded by 120 of their closest friends and family members. The guest list included stars like Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and Kabir Khan. Before making it official, the couple kept their relationship under wraps, although dating rumours first surfaced in 2019.