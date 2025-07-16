When a daughter is born, it's often said, "Laxmi aayi hai." The birth of a child fills many hearts with joy, and over the years, several celebrity couples have experienced the happiness of welcoming their little princesses. From Kiara Advani to Athiya Shetty and Richa Chadha, let's take a look at the adorable announcements and photos of these celebrity baby girls.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani



Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani embraced parenthood for the first time, welcoming a beautiful baby girl on July 15, 2025. On July 16, 2025, the couple officially announced the news with a heartfelt message: "Our hearts are full, and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl."

Both mother and baby are reported to be healthy and doing well.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal



Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their daughter, Zuneyra Ida Fazal, on July 16, 2024. Their little one recently turned one this month. On Tuesday, Richa shared an adorable photo with her daughter.

The couple revealed her name in November 2024, sharing that "Zuneyra" (often spelled "Zunaira") means "flower of paradise." They affectionately call her "Zuni."

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal



Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal welcomed their daughter on June 3, 2024, at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital. Varun revealed her name during a Diwali special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. Natasha and Varun have named their daughter Lara.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor



Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor, on November 6, 2022. The couple kept her face private for over a year, finally revealing it in December 2023. However, they have since chosen to keep her out of the public eye again.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover



Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, on November 12, 2022. The couple named her "Devi," embracing a deeply spiritual and traditional name.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas



Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, on January 15, 2022, via surrogacy. The name "Malti" has Sanskrit roots, meaning "small fragrant flower" or "moonlight," while "Marie" is a tribute to Nick's mother.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh



Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their baby girl, Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024. They have named her "Dua," which means "prayer." So far, the couple has not shared any public photos revealing her face.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla



Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were blessed with adorable twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa, on November 27, 2023. As the girls turned one, the proud parents hosted a grand birthday celebration in Rubina's hometown.

Other celebs who have been blessed with a baby girl are Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, among others.