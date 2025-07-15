Congratulations are in order for Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Tuesday, July 15. According to multiple reports, the delivery was normal and took place in the evening at Reliance Hospital.

While the couple has not yet released an official statement, several paparazzi pages have confirmed the news. Fans and friends of the duo are overjoyed as the couple begins this new chapter with their baby girl.

Kiara and Sidharth announced their pregnancy in February via Instagram, posting a photo of tiny baby socks with the caption: "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon."

The couple first won hearts with their chemistry in Shershaah, where Sidharth portrayed Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara played his love interest, Dimple Cheema. Their reel-life romance soon turned real, culminating in a fairy-tale wedding in 2023.

Work Front

Kiara Advani will be seen in War 2, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The high-octane action drama is set to hit cinemas on August 14, 2025.

Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for his upcoming film Param Sundari, a romantic comedy drama opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The film, produced by Maddock Films, is expected to release on August 29.