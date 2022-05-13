There have been reports of Katrina Kaif being two months pregnant. It is not new for Bollywood actresses to be touted as pregnant soon after marriage. And this seems to be just another case of that. Reports of Katrina's pregnancy spread like wildfire on social media with some claiming she has "mood swings" too.

What the rumours said

"Katrina is expecting baby and she is in her best phase of life with Vicky Kaushal. Her work is not getting hampered amid the pregnancy. Sometimes, her schedule changes keeping in mind her health and mood. Katrina is currently shooting for Merry Christmas and enjoying this time," a report in a leading website said. It further said that even though Katrina, Vicky and their family is denying the reports. It is actually true.

What the truth is

However, Katrina's team has now cleared the air. "We weren't all too kicked upon knowing there is no such good news," TOI quoted the actress' team saying. It further stated, "she isn't expecting, but is currently focused on her career as well as enjoying the initial stages of married life." Vicky Kaushal's team too has called the rumours "false".

Ever since her wedding, Katrina Kaif is busy painting the town red with hubby Vicky Kaushal. From mushy social media posts to stealing some time off from their busy schedule for each other, the two are what couple goals are made of. There is a strong murmur of Katrina and Vicky all set to bare their love story to the world on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan.