Katrina Kaif's absence at Arpita Khan's eid bash has raised several eyebrows. Otherwise an absolute attendee at the Khan family's events, Katrina was missing from Arpita Khan's Eid bash.

The party was quite star-studded with the who's who of the industry in full attendance. Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty, Sunny Leone, Sushmita Sen and many other celebs were invited to the party. However, Katrina's absence has grabbed the spotlight.

Why was Katrina missing?

Soon after the pictures and videos from Arpita's bash started floating on social media, netizens were surprised to not see Kaif there. Many linked it to her marriage with Vicky Kaushal and the Khan family not being happy about it. Many even wondered if she had been purposely left missing from the invitation to avoid an awkward confrontation with Salman Khan.

However, there is no truth to any of this. The fact remains that Katrina Kaif had indeed received an invitation like every year but couldn't attend due to prior commitments. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in a grand ceremony in Jodhpur in December 2021.

When Salman finally wishes Katrina - Vicky

"Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together," she wrote on social media while sharing the wedding pictures.

Though Salman Khan didn't comment on Katrina's wedding pictures, he did congratulate the two on national television. It was on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 that Salman Khan suddenly looked into the camera and said, "Katrina, shaadi mubarak ho!" He further said, "Vicky Kaushal se hui hai aur kushal-mangal sab achha hai."