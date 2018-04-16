The Zero actor Katrina Kaif has gone home to London to spend some family time.

Recently, Katrina shared a picture with two of her sisters on her Instagram and they all look so pretty. The actress has six sisters and a brother. Check out their pictures:

Farm girls ? A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Apr 14, 2018 at 12:49am PDT

Katrina seems to be having a fun time at home as her fan page shared more pictures of her where she can be seen dancing, playing chess and chilling outside with her sisters.

Katrina Kaif with her siblings in the UK ? pic.twitter.com/MMLbx9jQgl — Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) April 14, 2018

Victory dance from Katrina Kaif! pic.twitter.com/KyLkg1O48I — Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) April 14, 2018

Katrina Kaif on holiday with her sisters pic.twitter.com/28QeMXQJmG — Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) April 15, 2018

Looking at these pictures it's obvious that Katrina has a special bond with her family and knows how to spend her quality time with them, also the Kaif sisters are giving us sister goals.

The actress is taking a much-deserved break after working on her tight schedule. Katrina had been keeping busy with the shooting of her film Thugs Of Hindostan releasing November 7. The film also stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The action-adventure film is written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.

The actor will also be seen in Anand L Rai's Zero, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. The film is a romance-drama and is set to release December 21, 2018.

Katrina has been sharing a lot of pictures from her shoots and the fans are loving it.



Her sister Isabelle Kaif is making her Bollywood debut and will appear in Stanley D'costa's directorial debut Time To Dance, Also starring Suraj Pancholi. The film is rumored to have a special appearance by Salman Khan in one of its songs that is the remake of the actor's "O Oh Jaane Jaana" from the 1998 romcom, Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya.