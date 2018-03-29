Katrina Kaif's younger sister Isabelle Kaif has been in the news for quite a while now as she gears up for her much-awaited Bollywood debut.

Isabelle will be launched by Salman Khan in Loveratri, earlier reports claimed, but it turned out to be false when the latter introduced Warina Hussain as the film's leading lady. It was also rumored that Isabelle was going to replace Jacqueline Fernandez in Kick 2 but there was no truth to it.

Contrary all the rumors, it has now been learned that Isabelle is all set to foray into Bollywood with Stanley D'costa's directorial debut Time To Dance opposite Sooraj Pancholi. And the film will go on the floors in the second week of April in London.

"The film has been in the pipeline for more than a year and it is finally taking off. Isabelle and Sooraj have been practicing for their turns as it will test their dancing skills in different forms, from Salsa to Paso Doble," a source close to the project was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

The debutante will be playing a competitive ballroom and Latin dancer in the film whereas Sooraj plays a street dancer who knows in Salsa, Zumba, and Bachata styles.

"I can't wait to start work on my first Hindi film. We will be in London for around 50 days and will shoot in a start-to-finish schedule," an excited Isabelle told the daily.

Bhushan Kumar, who is co-producing the film with Remo D'Souza, also confirmed the news and said, "This is the first time a Hindi film will showcase so many dance forms. Stanley has been working rigorously with Isabelle and Sooraj for the last two months. We are looking at releasing the film in the last quarter of 2018."

Director Stanley D'costa, who is quite happy to have Isabelle and Sooraj on board, said, "The dance forms are not easy to pick up but Sooraj and Isabelle have made immense progress. They look fabulous together in a dance film with a love story woven into it."

Sooraj has been training hard to learn the different forms of ballroom dance styles like Waltz, Tango, Viennese Waltz, Foxtrot, Quickstep and Latin dance forms like Cha Cha, Samba, Rumba, Paso Doble and Jive. He said, "I have fallen sick after training for 10-12 hours every day but now my body is getting used to it. It has been around three months since Isabelle and I started training for the film. It feels like going back to school."

Now it remains to be seen whether Isabelle and Sooraj will be able to make their mark with their upcoming dance drama.