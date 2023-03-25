Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Tiger 3' is undoubtedly a highly anticipated film, especially after the super success of the earlier two instalments; 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness the magic of both the iconic onscreen couple together on the silver screen yet again. However, this might be the last time when the actors will be coming together on screen.

Tiger 3 will be Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's LAST film together?

Yes, you read that right. A Dubai-based film critic Umair Sandhu has claimed that Katrina has decided not to work with Salman Khan after 'Tiger 3' and the reason behind this decision is apparently none other than her husband Vicky Kaushal.

The viral tweet reads, "EXCLUSIVE: #KatrinaKaif said, #Tiger3 will be my Last film with #SalmanKhan. I will not do any film with him in Future! #VickyKaushal Warned her not to do any film with #BhaiJaan." However, there is no official confirmation on this news yet.

EXCLUSIVE: #KatrinaKaif said, #Tiger3 will be my Last film with #SalmanKhan. I will not do any film with him in Future! #VickyKaushal Warned her not to do any film with #BhaiJaan. ? pic.twitter.com/x3UiU9UoWJ — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) March 22, 2023

'Tiger 3' is scheduled to hit the theatres on Diwali

Though the authenticity of Umair Sandhu's controversial tweet cannot be confirmed, the fans have already started expressing their disappointment following the news.

'Tiger 3' is scheduled to hit the theatres on Diwali 2023. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film will have Salman Khan reprise his role of Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina Kaif will be seen playing the female lead named Zoya.